The idea of a Sony Xperia 1 III was first made known almost a year ago. An early leak of the smartphone suggested a better display and selfie camera. Image render surfaced and specs were made public. And then Sony Xperia 1 III Ultra-Thin Clear Cases were sighted before the phone went official together with the Sony Xperia 5 III. Both smartphones actually went up for pre-order. Sony is still working on other phones but for now, we’ll focus on the Sony Xperia 1 III 5G phone.

As per our source, the Sony Xperia 1 III is almost ready with a 1,299 euro price tag in Europe. It will be out in the market next month. In the US, it’s listed for $1,299.99.

The phone is also said to receive one major Android OS update only. The updates will be available for up to two years with security updates being released monthly. As for the Android update, the Sony Xperia 1 III will also receive Android 12.

Security updates may still be released after the two years but only is necessary. The Android 12 OS update is appreciated but Sony fans may want to receive up to at least Android 13. Just one major OS update is not exactly good news. Sony has not released a confirmation or schedule but said the information provided by a company employee was incorrect.

Sony has yet to make a formal announcement regarding the Android OS and security updates and schedule. We can expect related information will be ready once the smartphone is widely available in the market.