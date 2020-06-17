The new flagship device from Sony, the Xperia 1 II, has been up for pre-order for the past few weeks. We’ve also been hearing about all of its standout features, at least on paper. Now you just have a month or so to wait until you can have it and see for yourself if the specs are as impressive in real life. The Sony online store has the expected release date pegged at July 24, 2020, confirming previous announcements, The price is also now pegged at $1,199,98 instead of the original price of $1,429.99.

The Sony Xperia 1 II is highlighting its camera prowess, with its Sony Alpha AF technology, triple camera array (6mm, 24mm, 70mm), ZEISS optics, and ZEISS coating plus an autofocus system, 3D iToF sensor, 1/1.7″ Exmor RS, Photography Pro function, and manual controls. So if you’re a mobile photographer and videographer, these things may be important to you and given Sony’s track record, it should interest you.

Other specs are also pretty impressive, with its 21:9 CinemaDisplay on a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED screen and it is powered by Snapdragon 865 with 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage. It has a 4,000 mAh battery and runs on Android 10. It has Dolby Atmos sound, motion blur reduction technology, 360 Reality Audio system, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth wireless connectivity, and DSEE Ultimate for artificial intelligence.

But if you’re hoping for 5G connectivity, it doesn’t seem to support 5G networks even if its Snapdragon chip seems to be 5G capable. Given that 5G is being heralded as the next big thing, having a pretty expensive phone that will not work on that network may be a big ask for some. The fact that the Galaxy S20 Ultra has that feature and costs almost the same should be cause for concern.

When you buy the Sony Xperia 1 II on the Sony website, you’ll get the unlocked version that is compatible with AT&T, Verizon, Cricket Wireless, and Metro. They’re throwing in a pair of free noise-cancelling WF-1000XM3 earbuds to make you feel like the $1,200 price tag isn’t that pricey.