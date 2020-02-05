Sony remains in the business. Actually, it has many businesses that even if the mobile market hasn’t been good to the brand, it will survive. The Sony Xperia 1.1 will be the next phone from the company. It’s only one of the several new phones that Sony will be unveiling at MWC 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Sony has a number of new smart TVs as well lined up for this year and introduced during the CES in January. What’s more exciting is that those TVs are 4K already.

We finally have more information about the new TV models. The Sony X800H and Sony X950H series have pricing already. All these are Android TVs too so you know they are more powerful than ever.

Sony is releasing the TVs in different models and screen sizes with different specs so expect different prices as well. The list isn’t complete yet but we’re glad to know starting price is at $699.99 for the 43” Class (42.5” diagonal). The biggest TV at 85” Class (84.6” diagonal) costs $2,699.99.

The rest of the Sony X800H series TVs are priced from $749.99 to $1,799.99. They are as follows: 49” Class ($749.99), 55” Class ($999.99), 65” Class ($1,199.99), 75” Class ($1,799.99). The Sony X950H TVs take advantage of the company’s very own Picture Processor X1 Ultimate and Triluminos display. The series is more expensive with the 49” Class priced at $1,199.99 and the 85” Class at $4,999.99.

Pre-order for the Sony Android TVs is now open at authorized retailers and Amazon. That’s in the US only. We have no word when the devices will be released in other key markets.

On Amazon, all announced products are not listed yet. We only see the Sony X800H 43-inch TV and 49-inch model with a February 10 market release. The rest is currently unavailable. Only the Sony X950H TVs 49-inch version is available. That page though is no longer accessible so maybe Sony pulled it out for a while.