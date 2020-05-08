Sony doesn’t have any new smartphone after the Xperia L4 that launched with triple rear cameras and 21:9 screen but a new pair of wireless earphones is now available. This comes over a month after those true wireless earbuds and ANC headphones for budget buyers were revealed. Sony has just launched the WF-SP800N–a new pair of sports headphones, ready for those with an active and sporty lifestyle. It’s still ‘truly wireless’ while keeping sweat, splash, and dust from getting inside.

As with most audio products from Sony, the WF-SP800N promises excellent noise-canceling, long battery life, durability, extra bass, and smart listening. The accessory comes with an IP55 rating which means no splash, sweat, or dust can present you from working out. They won’t get inside so you can continue with your hassle-free workout. It’s also comfortable inside the ears, thanks to the 3D curved design and soft-cushioned arc supporter.

The Sony WF-SP800N can last up to 26 hours of music playback with the noise-canceling feature turned off. If you use noise-canceling, the pair from Sony can be used for up to 18 hours non-stop. It’s truly wireless courtesy of Bluetooth with a little boost from the optimized antenna design.

Aside from noise-canceling, there’s also the EXTRA BASS for powerful, low-end audio. For more immersive audio, the 360 Reality Audio Compatibility is present. You can access the option on the Sony Headphones Connect app.

The pair also supports Voice Assistant. You can use either Alexa or Google Assistant. With the ‘Wearing Detection’ feature, the pair knows when it’s taken out and pauses the audio automatically. Easy control from your fingertips is made possible. Simply place your finger on the right or left earbud to adjust the volume.

Sony’s Adaptive Sound Control allows smart listening for everyone in any environment. This refers to the automatic adjustment of ambient sound settings that may be perfect for a certain environment.

A pair of Sony WF-SP800N costs $199.99. You can buy from Amazon, Best Buy, and other authorized retailers. Choose between the Black or Blue version.