Sony has always been known as a reliable brand when it comes to audio products. After that wireless neckband speaker and wireless glass speaker, here are two new pairs for the audiophiles. The Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds and Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones are both compact and promise high quality sound all the time. Battery life of the two are longer so you can enjoy listening to your favorite music or podcast all-day with comfort, better noise cancelling, and uninterrupted connection.

Sony WF-C500

The Sony WF-C500 truly wireless headphones come with reliable Bluetooth connection. The water-resistant design allows you to use it even during workouts that make you sweat. It allows sound customization so you can enjoy audio depending on your preference or environment.

Sony WF-C500 boasts a compact design. The pair fits right in your ear, thanks to an ergonomic surface design. The size may be small but it offers premium quality sound as made possible by the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine. What it does is restore high frequency sound.

The Equalizer setting within the Sony Headphones Connect app allows you to customize sound. This can be helpful so you can have the optimum listening experience depending on the music genre.

The earbuds come in a small, cylindrical charging case. It is very compact but is powerful and stylish. It comes with easy operation buttons, a 10-hour battery life (20 hours with the charging case), quick charging (3 hours extra after 10 minutes), IPX4 water resistance rating, and low audio latency.

Sony WH-XB910N

The Sony WH-XB910N overhead headphones come with topnotch bass and enhanced noise cancelling. There is the EXTRA BASS feature that offers deep sound. The pair also delivers precise rhythms, premium vocal clarity, noise cancelling with Dual Noise Sensor technology, and Precise Voice Pickup Technology for crystal clear voice calls.

Like the Sony WF-C500, the WH-XB910N also take advantage of DSEE. There is also the Equalizer feature for customization and two feedforward and feedback mics. Other features includde Adaptive Sound Control, 30 hours of battery life (max), and Sony’s Multipoint connection.

Design-wise, the Sony WH-XB910N pair comes with ear cups that swivel inwards. It supports Google’s Fast Pair and playback for 360 Reality Audio tracks.

Let’s talk about pricing. The Sony WF-C500 is priced at €100 ($116). Color options are Coral Orange, Black, White, and Ice Green. The Sony WH-XB910N is €200 ($232). Choose between the Black or Blue option. Both pairs will be available beginning October 2021.