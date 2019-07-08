Sony may no longer be popular when it comes to smartphones but it’s still one of the best brands in audio technology. It comes up with speakers and headphones that offer premium sounds. The latest to be introduced in the market is the Sony WF-1000XM3. The new pair of headphones features noise-cancellation from the leading brand in the industry. The true wireless noise-canceling earbuds allow for longer battery life and better noise-canceling. Design-wise, it’s still sleek even with the buds. A capacitive surface is ready for different gestures.

Ambient sound can still be heard when you need to hear someone. A simple hand over phone gesture is enough. The device works with a special Headphones Connect app that features an Adaptive Sound Control. What’s good about the adaptive feature is that it can recognize noises like train announcement or car honking so you still know the warning noises.

Sony has implemented the QN1e processor for HD noise-canceling and dual noise sensor technology. It promises comfortable fitting, stable connectivity with Bluetooth 5.0, and wine-free design. The touch controls and voice assistant are also customizable.

The earbuds come inside a stylish case weighing on 77 grams while each earbud weights less than 9 grams. Battery-charging can last up to 1.5 hours. The battery can last up to six hours of non-stop playback.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 will be available starting next month. You can choose from either the Silver or Black. Price tag reads $230 which is about £220 or €250.

The new pair joins Sony’s 1000X family. It also boasts of the following: 24-bit audio signal processing, DAC with an amplifier, and Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX (DSEE HX). All features and design of the earphones contribute to the high-quality. The hybrid earbuds come in four sizes and three sizes of triple comfort earbuds. Choose a pair that fits you perfectly. Take advantage of the Quick Attention mode, Wearing Detection feature, and even the Google Assistant.