If you’ve gotten bored with the way most wireless speakers in the market look like, you might want to take a look at the new one that Sony has just unveiled. The Sony LSPX-S3 is a wireless glass speaker, probably the first one of its kind. It might look like an electric lamp at first glance but it actually works with an organic glass tweeter to give “clear and powerful high tones” as well as “widespread sound with uniform volume dispersion.”

The way the glass speaker works is through “Advanced Vertical Drive Technology” with its organic glass tweeter and three actuators “discreetly” attached to. It is powered by a 46mm speaker unit to bring a well-balanced mid-range. It also has a passive radiator for the clear low-end notes and a “Bass Boost mode” if you want a “punchier sound”. All of these work with LDAC, a proprietary coding technology from Sony that lets you stream high-resolution audio through Bluetooth.

And since the LSPX-S3 does look like a lamp, it has lighting inside of it with 32 levels that you can adjust by just sliding the key on the touch sensor. There’s candlelight mode which, well, flickers like a candle, bright mode when you need more light, and delicate mode for when you’re about to sleep. The light can also be synced to gently pulse with the beats of the music in case you want to have a mini nightclub in your house. These things can be controlled through the Sony Music Center app where you can also set up a sleep timer.

The speaker also has a built-in rechargeable battery that Sony says can last up to 8 hours on a full charge since it is meant to be highly portable. But you can also keep it plugged in if you want it to last longer of course and it uses USB Type-C connectivity. You can connect two Glass Sound Speakers as well using stereo pair. It is also built “with the environment in mind” so only 5% of the packaging material is made from plastic.

You can start ordering the Sony LSPX-S3 by August 2021 but they did not specify if it will also start shipping by then. It will launch at a suggested retail price of $349.99.