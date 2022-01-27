When you’re playing a game on your PS5 and you wanted to save and share some screenshots or video captures, currently it takes a lot of steps and is not that convenient. But it looks like Sony will soon be rolling out a new feature that would sync those captures to your PS app. This has actually been in the beta testing stage in Japan and Canada and now some users in the U.S and Germany are getting access to the feature as well.

According to Push Square, Sony is slowly rolling out this functionality that will allow PlayStation 5 users to access videos and screenshots that they captured on their console by syncing them to the connected smartphone. They soft-launched this feature in Japan and Canada so now it looks like they will be expanding this to other territories and maybe even bring this globally. Some users in the U.S and Germany have already seen this on their PlayStation app.

What users are seeing is a prompt to enable Auto-Upload. Once you do, the screenshots and videos will be automatically uploaded from your PS5 to the PS app on your smartphone. But if you want to manually do it in case you are not prompted, go to your Media Gallery on your console to set up the sync. On your PS app, tap the Create button to be able to access the videos and screenshots. Well, at least that’s how it must be on paper.

The prompt states that these media will be available on the app for 14 days after you create them. The video clips are also limited to just three minutes or less. And if you want to change the auto-upload settings, you’ll have to do it through the Captures and Broadcasts section on your PS5 console. Some users that saw the feature on their devices eventually lost it so it must still be a test or soft-launch for other territories.

Hopefully they do roll this out globally eventually. Currently, what some users do is upload their screenshots or videos to social media or send it as messages to others so you can download them and save them.