Sony is on a roll. After launching the Sony Xperia XZ3 and making the Sony FES Watch U available in the market, the company is introducing this new portable party speaker. Officially known as the Sony SRS-XB501G, this audio system is ideal for those who always like to host house parties. The next party you’ll be having will be the talk of the town if you use this new product from Sony that promises many things like LIVE SOUND mode, extra bass, party effect lighting, and a longer battery life.

You don’t have to worry about music with this speaker. Just set your playlist and start playing or streaming songs over the wireless speaker. It comes with a built-in Google Assistant which means you can “talk” to it and command the device to do things for you.

The powerful wireless speaker features a deeper and richer bass with the EXTRA BASS and the Digital Signal Processor.

The speaker boasts of an IP65 rating which means it is dustproof and water-resistant. It is durable so you are free to use it wherever and whenever. The speaker is also very portable you won’t have any problem moving it from one room to another.

Sony’s XB501G party speaker can be mounted on a tripod so you can elevate it. This way, audio is distributed better from a high position.

The SRS-XB501G portable party speaker will be available for €350 which is $408 in the United States. Choose from either the blue or black version starting October.

