Work from home has ensured we spend countless hours on video conferences and business calls. If you are like me, still struggling with the ear-hurting earbuds/headphones; Sony has devised a wireless neckband speaker that should take blockade of earphones from our ears and add speaker/microphone around the shoulder for seamless calling and entertainment. Designed as a companion for individuals working from home, the SRS-BB10 is lightweight – weighs only 113 grams – and convenient so you don’t feel the weight on the shoulders and the urge to take it off for hurting the ears.

Sony SRS-NB10 wireless neckband speaker wraps around the neck to sit on the shoulders right under the ears on either side. It comprises full-range speakers that are facing upwards so the sound is delivered right where it makes maximum sense.

The flexible band is thus ideal for precise calling and VCs. It also features passive radiators that boost bass and minimizes echo so that sound is easily audible even at low volume irrespective of the environment.

Additionally, the neckband has dual mics featuring high-quality beam foaming array to deliver clear voice quality when you’re on a call. The device has controls on either side to allow you to toggle volume, mute and do more.

Sony SRS-NB10 wireless neckband speaker features Bluetooth 5.1 to pair with two devices simultaneously and switch between them using an onboard button. It comes with a maximum communication range of 30 meters, which means you can be at any part of the house and still make a call with perfect clarity.

This Sony accessory boasts 20 hours of playback and fast charging support. Sony boasts of the SRS-NB10 giving you an hour of extra use on charging for just 10 minutes. Powered through a USB-C port, the stylish neckband speaker is IPX4-certified to make it splash-proof and it will retail for $150 in charcoal gray or white colors when it becomes available in September 2021.