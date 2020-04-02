Sony just unveiled its latest true wireless earbuds WF-XB700 and WH-CH700N headphones for audiophiles looking for deep bass levels and adaptive noise cancellation. These can be deemed direct successors to the Sony WH-CH710N and WH-1000XM2 with a surprisingly low price as compared to them. Of course, there are slight compromises in the features as compared to their predecessors, but they can be ignored if you are on a budget and still want the latest technology that high-end earphones or earbuds have to offer.

Sony WF-XB700 Earbuds

The WF-XB700 true wireless earbuds are Sony’s 2020 iteration of the Extra Bass lineup that’s so popular among the bass-heads out there. In more ways than one, they are similar to the WF-1000XM3 and Sony WF-SP700N earbuds. The 12mm driver promises punchy audio at low frequencies with clear sound at mid and high frequencies. IPX4 rating ensures the earbuds are protected against splashes and in sweat-inducing sessions at the gym.

Sony WF-XB700 has a playback time of nine hours on a single charge with an additional nine hours thanks to the battery case. Basically it has an 18 hour playback time in total, which should get you through the day. The earbuds will be available later this month for an attractive price of $129.99 in black and blue colors – making them a lucrative option in the tally of mid-range earbuds. You can pre-order them right away.

Sony WH-CH710N ANC Headphones

WH-CH710N headphones are a good deal at only $199.99, up for pre-order now. Although you won’t get some of the features inherent to the Sony WH-1000M3 headphones that cost $349.99, it’s still a deal-breaker for the technology it offers in its adjustable design. The over-ear headphones come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology which has dual microphones – one on the front and other on the back to adjust the level of noise cancellation. For example, in a crowded street, the headphones automatically raise the level of noise-cancellation as compared to sitting in a library.

Also, there’s the ambient sound mode which allows certain environmental sounds to get through. Like the sound of traffic while walking down the street to be aware of the outside environment. The 30mm delivers quality sound having a very balanced output for all levels of frequencies. WH-CH710N offers about 35 hours of playback on a single charge with fast charging option to get 30 minutes of playback in just 10 minutes. It also features NFC for communication. WH-CH710N headphones will be available in white, blue and black colors later this month.