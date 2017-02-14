We only have few information about the upcoming Xperia phones but we’re certain that new models will be introduced at the Mobile World Congress opening later this month in Barcelona, Spain. While waiting for them, let’s focus on the currently available Xperia devices and learn more on how to improve them. Sony Mobile has published step-by-step instructions on how to unlock the boot loader of an Xperia. This is already the updated video so you can place custom ROMs inside your Xperia device after unlocking the boot loader.

This is just for those who know how to code and program. Standard users are not recommended to use such though. This isn’t really necessary because unless you know how to take risks and understand coding, we suggest don’t run the boot loader.

Unlocking your Sony Xperia device may void warranty of the device. More Sony devices can now unlock the bootloader too. Open Devices or build AOSP for delivery can be done if you are a developer.

As with any other update or boot loader, this one still has risks. Report for any bugs or unusual behaviors on performance of the unlocked boot loader. Note that you may experience pre-loaded contents not being accessible because the DRM security keys will be deleted. This means some functions like the camera and secure user data partition will be affected and inaccessible.

Download the boot loader from Sony Mobile

SOURCE: Sony Mobile (1),(2)