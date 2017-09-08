Sony has been busy working on software updates. It’s not just prepping its next mobile products but also developing software and OS updates for the devices in its current lineup. While waiting for the new Xperia phones, you may want to check if updates are ready for your present smartphone. Listed below are numerous links to where you can get the device configurations. It is recommended that you get the binaries on the links first before you run the AOSP.

Sonyxperiadev Github contains all the important software you may need in order for you to have the latest features, functions, and fixes for your Xperia smartphones. Each one may also include some hardware drivers that will improve individual components inside the device.

Here are the Sony Xperia devices with links to the AOSP, binaries, and code. View all links on Sony Mobile page.

SONY XPERIA X:

• Sony Xperia XZs

• Sony Xperia XZ

• Sony Xperia XZ Premium

• Sony Xperia X Performance

• Sony Xperia X Compact

• Sony Xperia X

SONY XPERIA Z:

• Sony Xperia Z5

• Sony Xperia Z5 Compact

• Sony Xperia Z5 Premium

• Sony Xperia Z3+

• Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet

• Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet WiFi

• Sony Xperia Z3

• Sony Xperia Z3 Compact

• Sony Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact

• Sony Xperia Z2

• Sony Xperia Z2 Tablet

• Sony Xperia Z1

• Sony Xperia Z1 Compact

• Sony Xperia Z Ultra

• Sony Xperia Z

• Sony Xperia ZL

• Sony Xperia Tablet Z

OTHER XPERIA MODELS:

• Sony Xperia E3

• Sony Xperia M2

• Sony Xperia T2 Ultra

• Sony Xperia T3

• Sony Xperia L

• Sony Xperia S

SOURCE: Sony Mobile