Will a Sony PlayStation controller for mobile gaming be introduced soon? That is a possibility as a related patent by Sony Interactive Entertainment has been sighted recently. The patent was published by the Japanese division of SIE for a system that includes two controller grips for playing games. The image of the controller reminds us the old PS4’s DualShock 4 controller.

The accessory is described as this: a left side grip portion and a right side grip portion gripped by the left and right hands of the user. There is no word when this will go into production or become a reality.

The controller is said to be ready for mobile games. It may also be used for Remote Play to play PlayStation games. The idea is for the accessory to be used when playing streamed or cloud games.

Current PlayStation controllers are now compatible via Bluetooth connectivity. They are mostly compatible with smartphones. There is no official announcement yet by Sony but an executive earlier confirmed the PlayStation group is bringing its “iconic IP” to mobile.

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said: “We have been thinking about how players enjoy our content and have had some early success with experimenting with mobile games and apps to provide more choice to gamers. Mobile is just one of the areas we are exploring to reach millions of gamers beyond our platforms.”

Sony is “exploring the mobile market with some wonderful PlayStation franchises” as per Jim Ryan. The PlayStation division has a large database of first-party IP they can transition to smartphone gaming so it should work.