Sony is one of the few phone makers that regularly releases software updates. Android Oreo firmware updates are being rolled out since last year for the Sony X Performance, Xperia XZ, Xperia XZs, Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZ1, and the XZ1 Compact. Sony readied AOSP for dozens of Xperia devices and we’re certain Xperia phone owners are wondering when an update that includes security patches for the recent Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities will be available.

Generally, flagship phones are given updates for at least two years. Mid-range phones may be less. Companies don’t usually make an announcement on such matter except for Google but Sony has just made public its official Android upgrade policy. According to a statement, Sony’s premium phones are given two years of support.

Sony Mobile Android Upgrade Policy:

We aim to support all premium range devices with the latest Android updates for two years after the device has launched. We may choose not to upgrade a mid-range or entry-level device if testing does not meet our exacting standards and we feel the hardware isn’t capable of delivering a stable user experience.

As for the mid-range phones, it depends because Sony may still choose not to release an update especially if testing doesn’t meet standards. There’s also the fact hardware may not be able to deliver or meet certain software requirements.

Meltdown and Spectre patches for Sony phones are now being developed and will be out soon with Android Security Patch (2018-01-05):

• Xperia XA1/Xperia XA1 Ultra

• Xperia L1/Xperia L2

• Xperia XA1 Plus, Xperia XA2, Xperia XA2 Ultra

• Xperia X Performance, Xperia X, Xperia X Compact

• Xperia XZ, Xperia XZ Premium, and Xperia XZs

• Xperia XZ1/Xperia XZ1 Compact

