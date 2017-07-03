We are not sure if Sony still intends to release a new Android Wear-powered smartwatch. Almost two years ago, Sony’s First Flight team started a crowdfunding campaign for a new premium smartwatch. We didn’t hear anything about the Wena smartwatch until today when Sony posted a new version that combines an analog smartwatch with a smart strap.

The latter is special as it can track one’s activities and delivers notifications via the LED in the bracelet. This one is even better with the NFC that allows mobile payment services like FeliCa to work.

Sony’s new Wena wristwatch model is the Three Hands Square with a square body and a round face. You can select from three size options: 18mm, 20mm, and 22mm. The bands will also now be available in three sizes and different color options to choose from: black, wine red, white, brown, black, and silver.

The Wena wrist leather will be released sometime in late December or just before the year 2017 ends for the price of 8,380 yen which is only $75. A steel band version will be released this coming July 11. The body of the wearable device costs only 10,380 yen ($93) and is only ready to be purchased in Japan.

SOURCE: SONY