When you hear a song come on while you’re in a restaurant or coffee shop or public area and you want to know what the title is or who sang it, before you had to wait for some lyrics to come on and then google it. But when music discovery apps started to come around, you only had to turn them on and it will tell you what song that is (well, if it’s in their library). Now we have to say goodbye to one of them, as Sony announced they will be discontinuing their music discover app TrackID.

The app will be officially closing its digital stores by September 15, 2017. This gives you two months to manually back up your TrackID History, or the songs that you discovered through the app. This is because all this data will disappear as well once the app closes down. Sony did not give a specific reason as to why this is happening, except to say that “all businesses move forwards, and sometimes this means that apps are discontinued”.

As for life beyond TrackID, they are actually recommending that you use Shazam, which is of course the most popular music discovery app right now. We don’t know if this recommendation has anything to do with their shutting down, but this is of course the most logical thing for users to do.

So if you have the TrackID, start listing down manually the songs that you “listened” to through the app. You can also create a Spotify playlist based on this, in memory of the app (and also to listen to good music).

VIA: Xperia Blog