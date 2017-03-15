At last year’s CES, Sony unveiled the BRAVIA 4K HDR with Android TV. After more than a year, Sony has rolled out a newer version in the form of the BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR TV. This product will be available this coming April. Officially calLed as the Sony XBR-A1E, this new TV boasts of the company’s very own 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme.

Sony’s processor is actually the first ever Acoustic Surface sound system in the world. The result is excellent audio quality from a TV system that also boasts of an edge-to-edge stand-less design, 8 million self-illuminating pixels, impressive black levels, blur-less image, dynamic contrast, and a wide viewing angle. The new Sony TV display 4K HDR picture that will wow every viewer.

Being the first to deliver OLED screens to the market almost ten years ago, Sony is proving to continue on with its tradition of bringING premium displays not only for the homes but also for business, enterprise, video production, and broadcasting. This new model is the “first large screen consumer OLED television” as described by Kevin Brinkman who is Sony’s Director of Product Marketing, TV and Projectors for North America.

This TV is powered by the Android TV platform so you can enjoy TV shows, movies, apps, games, and music right on the TV screen. Feel free to access Google Play, YouTube, Amazon Video, and Netflix among others. There’s also Sony’s ULTRA app that provides you access to movies from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment or live TV shows from the PlayStation Vue. This one also features Google Assistant already built-in.

With the Sony BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR TV, you don’t need to have satellite or cable TV subscription because you can access many things right from this smart TV. This smart TV will also includes EA’s NBA Jam and a 3-month Google Play Music trial.

Sony’s BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR TV series is available in three models: XBR-77A1E 77-inch, XBR-65A1E 65-inch, and XBR-55A1E 55-inch. Price of the largest model is yet to be determined but the other two cost $6,499.99 and 4,999.99 and are now available for pre-order from Best Buy, Amazon, and other retailers.

SOURCE: Sony Electronics