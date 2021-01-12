If you’re looking for a new speaker system to enhance your home entertainment system, Sony has just announced two new wireless home speaker systems with the SRS-RA5000 and the SRS-RA3000. It will bring “a premium, seamless listening experience” with the brand’s proprietary 360 Reality Audio and Immersive Audio Enhancement technologies. And while the speaker system isn’t “smart” in itself, it is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa enabled devices. The speaker systems uses spatial sound technologies so you can immerse yourself in your favorite music, audio books, podcasts, or content you’re watching from connected devices.

Both the RA5000 and RA3000 have unique spatial sound technologies based on Immersive Audio Enhancement and 360 Reality Audio technologies. This means you’ll be able to enjoy whichever system you choose and let it fill your space with music and sound vertically and horizontally. You can also enjoy 360 Reality Audio tracks from the Sony Music Center app and compatible online music service. The Immersive Audio Enhancement can transform 2-channel stereo tracks to “fill the room with sound”.

The RA5000 has three up-firing speakers to spread the sound vertically and three middle sited speakers for the horizontal sound. The speaker unit uses high-magnetism neodymium magnets while the subwoofer floods the room with rich, deep bass. The RA3000 meanwhile has a full range speaker, an omni-diffuser to spread the sound in every direction, a dual passive radiator to produce deep bass, and overlapping beam tweeters to spread the sound vertically.

Both systems have an Auto Volume feature that adjusts the sound per track of the album you’re listening to so you don’t need to keep adjusting them. You can also connect the systems to compatible Google Assistant-enabled and Alexa-enabled devices to make them smarter. They’re also able to wirelessly connect to compatible Bravia TVs. They are Wi-Fi enabled and support Bluetooth, NFC, and Chromecast built-in.

The SRS-RA5000 model is priced at around €550/£500 while the SRS-RA3000 is around €300/£280. They will be available in the UK and Europe initially by February 2021 while availability for North America will be announced soon.