For those who have an Xperia XZ Premium, XZ1, and XZ1 Compact, you will no longer be envious of the XZ2 and XZ2 Compact owners, at least when it comes to the 3D Creator app. The features for the app that were announced at the Mobile World Congress back in February for the newer devices are now available for the Sony XZ line as well. This includes 3D selfie scanning that is easily shareable and improved processing quality to give 4K textures.

If you’ve always wanted to have a 3D version of your selfie, if you have any of the aforementioned Sony devices, you can capture your 3D self with the Creator app. Not only that, but you’ll be able to do it quickly and not wait forever for it to render. Once you’re satisfied with how you look, you can immediately share it on your Facebook feed. Or if you feel like having an actual replica of your selfie, you can have it 3D printed.

The update to the app also brings post-scan cloud processing so that your 3D images are rendered in 4K textures. This means your app can capture more detail and definition and so your image, whether it’s that of a selfie or food, objects, pets, etc, will look more realistic. The changelog also mentions the full-color plastic option for when you’re ordering a 3D printed and in some selected markets, you can even order it engraved in crystal.

If you haven’t used 3D Creator yet, it’s an app for supported Xperia devices that lets you capture items in the real world and transform them into high-resolution 3D avatars. You can update the app from its Google Play page.

SOURCE: Sony