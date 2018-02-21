If you haven’t downloaded and tried Sony’s 3D Creator app, then you’re missing out a lot. The program that has been ported to other Marshmallow-powered devices and lets you virtually star in Blade Runner 2049 is getting another round of update. Those 3D scans of yours can now be uploaded to Facebook for sharing to your timeline for all your family and friends to see. The 3D picture you just made on the app is ready to debut in the world. You can be one of the firsts among your contacts to post a 3D picture on your social media account.

Facebook has an interactive 3D post format you can take advantage of right now. Update the 3D Creator app so you can share 3D scans. The 3D picture is interesting because people can spin, rotate, pinch and zoom in for closer inspection (read: stalking purposes) straight from your Facebook News Feed. This move levels up 3D sharing as part of our everyday Internet lives.

Sony’s 3D Creator app is best accessed from an Xperia smartphone. It’s an exclusive app so this means Sony Xperia XZ1, XZ1 Compact, and XZ Premium can enjoy making their 3D pictures. If you currently have the app, get the update straight from the Play Store.

Download 3D Creator from the Google Play Store

SOURCE: Sony