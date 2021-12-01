For those that are particular about the music or videos that play on their home theater, subwoofers are a pretty important part of the set-up. But these units can be pretty hefty, size-wise and price-wise so some would prefer them hidden or some would not get one if they can’t afford it. Sonos may soon solve both issues as they are reportedly working on a device called Sub Mini, a smaller and more affordable subwoofer to be added to their home theater product lineup.

The Verge says that a Redditor has spotted the mention of the Sub Mini from the Sonos smartphone app itself. From the screenshot shared, it is described as a “smaller, cylindrical subwoofer” which is a big (or small) change from the current Sonos Sub and also most of the subwoofers available in the market. Normally these devices come in pretty clunky square or rectangular shapes. There are a few cylindrical ones out there but a small one that is also cheaper will be a game changer.

Subwoofers are important especially if you’re particular with how your music sounds on your setup or when watching videos with explosions and great sound mixing. The Sonos Sub in particular adds a whole other dimension to your other Sonos speakers like the Arc or Beam soundbar. You can even pair another Sub to complete your home theater setup. But from the screenshot, it looks like the Sub Mini will not support pairing with another Sub as it’s only for another Sub and one has to be Gen 3.

The Sonos Sub is priced at $749 and it’s a pretty hefty price as well. Having a smaller and more affordable Sub Mini would be a welcome addition, even if it will not probably match the sound quality of a Sub. But a mini subwoofer is better than no subwoofer at all. There’s no indication as to how much it will cost when it’s released but it will definitely be cheaper than the Sub given its size. Expect the capabilities to be a bit sub-par as well.

Sonos has not given any comment yet as to whether the Sub Mini is really happening. But based on the screenshot shared, it doesn’t seem to be just a placeholder or a mistake so let’s expect an announcement soon.