Fans of 90s rap-rock group Beastie Boys are probably having a field day. Not only did they announce that they are releasing an autobiographical book (with tons of guest celebrities) by the end of the month, but it looks like you can also have a piece of them in your house. Well, sort of. Sonos announced that they are releasing a special limited Beastie Boys edition for their popular Play:5 speakers. You’ll have to wait until December though to own this special edition for hardcore fans.

The speaker basically looks like the other Play:5 speakers released but this time it has a special typeface specifically created for the band and it is overlaid atop the monochromatic white version. San Francisco-based artist Barry McGee worked with the two remaining members (founding member Adam Yauch passed away in 2012) Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and Michael “Mike D” Diamond so you know it has the Beastie Boys stamp of approval.

According to McGee, he wanted to create a typeface that best captured the essence of the band, specifically their intricate wordplay and evolutionary identity. He of course also had to work on the contemporary and clean design of the Play:5 and so the pattern he used disrupts the look but also complements it at the same time. Based on the images, it does look very much like the Beastie Boys we know and love.

Aside from the design, it’s still the same Sonos Play:5 that we also know and love. You can use it to stream your favorite Beastie Boys albums and also of course other artists and songs through apps like Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, etc. And you can also control your music from the Sonos app on your smartphone or tablet. You can pair it with another Play:5 if you want to or even a different Sonos speaker.

The best news is that even though this is a special edition, the price remains the same at $499. However, Sonos did not specify how many units they will be selling so there may only be a few that will be released this December 6 online, through the Sonos store in New York City, and retailers worldwide. Even better news, proceeds will be going towards the Peace Sisters and Little Kids Rock in the name of the Adam Yauch Foundation. Sonos will also be making a “sizable donation” to the charity.

