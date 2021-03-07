Sonos is a trusted name when it comes to audio accessories. They have confirmed that they are announcing a new product this March 9 and sources are saying it will be the Sonos Roam, their newest portable speaker after its much larger Sonos Move. The speaker first came to attention in an FCC filing last month so it will not be so surprising if it’s indeed the new product that will be announced on the 9th. It will also reportedly be priced at just $169.

According to The Verge, the Sonos Roam measures 6.5 x 2.5 x 2.5 inches and will supposedly weigh just a pound. You have two ways to play your audio on the speaker: over Wi-Fi when you are at home and through Bluetooth when you’re mobile and not connected to Wi-Fi. When you’re at home, it can connect to a multi-room system just like any Sonos speaker. You can pair two of the Roam devices if you’re on Wi-Fi mode. It runs on the S2 platform that the brand rolled out last year.

The wireless speaker will have built-in mics so you can summon your voice digital assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. It has a USB charging cable and can also be wirelessly charged on a dock that is sold separately. You’ll get 10 hours of playback on a full charge. It’s also supposedly fully waterproof so it will be able to compete against the sometimes more expensive rugged portable speakers.

While the previously released Sonos Move was supposedly a portable speaker, it was too big and heavy to actually take it anywhere aside from your backyard. The Sonos Roam will be a truly portable one so you can take it anywhere with you, even to the bathroom since it’s water-proof. We can expect Sonos to release more portable speakers in the future to pair up with their more “traditional” speakers meant for home use.

The Sonos Roam is priced at just $169 and will supposedly be announced on March 9 and then release for shipping by April. The wireless charging dock is sold separately for $49.