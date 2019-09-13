Sonos has long been a name known for coming up with excellent audio devices. Sonos is almost synonymous to Bluetooth speakers. The last one we featured here was the Sonos Move. It was introduced as the company’s first portable outdoor speaker after being leaked the previous month. The two other models–the Sonos One SL and Sonos Port-are expected to be available anytime soon. You can choose from either the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to serve as the smart assistant.

The Sonos One SL doesn’t feature any voice assistant. It doesn’t come with a mic so there is no way it can pick up voice commands. Some people are said to have requested to have a speaker without any mic array.

The Sonos Port replaces the Sonos Connect but now comes with more output options apart from the inputs. It features a digital-to-analog converter. It lets you connect an external source to Hi-Fi equipment via streaming. Other improvements include AirPlay 2 support and a 12V trigger.

Sonos One SL can do streaming so you can enjoy whatever audio content you have. The device is now on sale at $179. The price is lower than the first Sonos One. You can check major retailers or purchase directly from Sonos.

The Sonos Port is more expensive at $399. It’s also sold by Sonos online and by some professional installers. The product should be available now.