Sonos always has something new for the audiophiles. The last we heard from the company was back in March about the Sonos Trade-Up Program no longer asking devices to be bricked. It was soon after the Google Assistant and Nest devices making Sonos as their default speaker. The year started for the brand apologizing for its “misstep” on legacy products announcement but now, here is a premium smart soundbar for those who only want the best audio listening experience.

The Sonos Arc is a new premium smart soundbar. It’s ideal for those who want to manufacture a cinema-like experience right at home. Get the largest and brightest smart TV you can buy and pair it with the Sonos Arc.

Sonos Arcs offers impressive bass and crystal-clear dialogue courtesy of the Dolby Atmos. It’s also great for music streaming or listening to a podcast. The Bluetooth-connected speaker is great not only for your TV but also for your regular audio-streaming activities.

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence has this to say about the Sonos Arc Soundbar: “Home has never played a more important role in our lives and we’ve always been about making the home more enjoyable with great-sounding products and new experiences. Arc brings the sounds of our favourite shows and artists to life like never before.” The Sonos Arc is a perfect illustration of the company’s “commitment to brilliant sound and premium design”.

The Sonos Arc can be controlled from the Sonos app. It is where you can adjust Speech Enhancement to clarify vocals, Night Sound to temper loud explosions, and update Trueplay tuning technology. Sonos runs on the latest S2 software platform and works well with Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2, and the Google Assistant.

Sonos will start offering the Arc premium soundbar on June 10. It costs £799 ($984). Pre-order is now open. Choose between the matte black and matte white.