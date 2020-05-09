The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have been officially postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 global health crisis. But this isn’t stopping everyone out there from competing on their phones. Sega has launched “Sonic at the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020” game for Android, iOS and Amazon Appstore. The title brings the legendary game character to the most popular sporting event on the planet even though the real event has been shifted to summer next year. This time around Mario is not going to be a part of the fun-filled game.

This game is going to be similar in dynamics to the Mario & Sonic series which has pleased arcade game lovers for so many years. There are going to be 15 different Olympic events to compete in using any one of the Sonic characters. The events include – 100m and 400m Hurdles, Javelin Throw, Archery, Karate, Diving, Shooting, Fencing, Trampoline, Table Tennis, Long Jump, BMX and Badminton.

Like other games, this one too will have engaging gameplay driven by competitive levels to challenge other players and your buddies. The top of the leaderboard will be the target in this ongoing quest as players try and beat each other from the world over. To gain some advantage over others, in-game purchases are also going to be a part.

Sonic at the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 is free for download on the Play Store for Android users. To start your Olympics quest try it for yourself right away. Do let us know about your experience, the gameplay, and other things that you like as you play along.