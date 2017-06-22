If you’ve been playing the puzzle game Threes (the original, not any of the imitation ones) for the past three years, then you’ve probably come to accept the fact that you will probably never win it. In fact, you’ve probably thought that no one can actually win it. But apparently, it’s a winnable game since someone has finally won it after 3.33 years of existence. Twitter user @ThressPorn posted a video of him finally beating the game and his consequent “reward” for doing so.

For those who are not familiar with Threes, it is a simple yet complicated number puzzle game that was released back in 2014. You swipe tiles around to create higher-numbered tiles and the designs get more elaborate as the point values go up. It sounds simple but it really is difficult to master and until recently, we thought impossible to win. But apparently there is a way to end it and win, as seen by the video on Twitter that ThreesPorn posted.

He combined two 6,144 Volleo tiles to create a 12,288 starburst of light and it’s worth 1,594,323 points. This prompted a game-ending animation which surprised and delighted the player. Threes developers Asher Vollmer and Greg Wohlwend even took to Twitter to congratulate the player on his achievement, making him probably the first to be acknowledged by the creators.

It took 3.33 years for someone (@ThreesPorn) to beat Threes. That's an exact figure. https://t.co/IBos34dK18 — Greg Wohlwend (@aeiowu) June 20, 2017

Now we don’t know if it’s just a coincidence that the game Threes was won 3 years after it came out, but now that you know there’s an end to it, are you challenged enough that you’d want to continue playing it and see all those virtual fireworks?

VIA: Eurogamer