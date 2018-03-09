Samsung has been very busy with many things. It just launched the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at the recently concluded Mobile World Congress. While working on the next Galaxy Note and other mid-range phones, it’s testing the new Bixby and is preparing some AI-powered C-Lab projects in time for the SXSW 2018. The company has also lessened security updates for the lower-range models but we’re certain Android 8.0 Oreo OS is arriving very soon. It has to since the Android P Developer Preview is now available.

In Turkey, Samsung has announced release dates of the Oreo updates for some of its Galaxy smartphones. These are releases for Turkey only but at least we know the latest build is ready. It’s only a matter of the time before the same new versions are ready for most key markets.

The first one to get Android 8.0 this March 30 is the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The following month, on April 13, the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge will get it. Android Oreo update will roll out for the Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017), and Galaxy A7 (2017) on the 25th of May. Note that both the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus already run on Android 8.0 out of the box.

VIA: GSMArena