We like Nest but it’s not perfect. We know no device or system is perfect but Google should know better when it comes to ensuring safety, security, and connectivity. Well, Android isn’t exactly perfect either but at least Google knows how to respond right away. Some Nest thermostats have been reported to be having issues. There are units that no longer connect to the Internet. It didn’t just happen overnight or the past week. This issue has been reported in the last few months. Specifically, the issue is a ‘w5 error’.

The W5 error has caused Nest thermostats unable to connect to the Internet. Some users said the error happened after an update. Google responded and acknowledged the problem. The company said it is a known issue experienced by only a few users.

There is no information on how many Nest users have been affected. Google just said replacement units will be issued it troubleshooting doesn’t work. There are steps to troubleshooting but if they fail, just request for replacement devices.

This kind of error is something you don’t want to happen because Nest is supposed to control the temperature. Having an Internet connection is important because that is how you connect to your home while away. Nest thermostats sell because of their connectivity and accessibility–that even if the homeowner is remote, he can still control the device and set the temperature.

If a Nest Thermostat doesn’t work, it’s a problem. A simple reset could work but it’s not that easy when it comes to Nest. It’s just a good thing that Google is generous enough to provide replacements.

The problem doesn’t affect the ability of the thermostat to control the heating and cooling system of the customer at home. It means the system can still be managed manually but is a challenge to do so remotely. There is no official explanation from Google yet and it’s not clear if the last update caused the problem. We’re hoping Google sends out an official explanation soon.