When we talk about Nougat, we often ask when new phones will receive the said Android version. The chunky update has been received by a number of mobile devices already but most of them are the newer models. We don’t remember hearing about Meizu phones getting updated with Nougat until last weekend when a beta test list was published. The Chinese OEM will be rolling out the Nougat platform to a number of phones but an open beta program will be launched first.

The Meizu models getting the Android Nougat upgrade are listed as follows:

• Meizu Pro 5

• Meizu Pro 6

• Meizu Pro 6s

• Meizu Pro 6 Plus

• Meizu MX6

• Meizu M5 Note

• Meizu M3 Note

• Meizu M3 Max

If you happen to own any of the phones listed above, you can register to join the open beta program HERE for Nougat beginning July 2. The Android Nougat OS on Flyme OS will be released on July 10 via over-the-air (OTA) notifications.

If you can’t wait, feel free to check manually your phone settings and see if the update is already available. Just go to Settings> About Phone> Software Update. Make sure your Flyme app is always updated as well so you can receive regular notifications.

VI: Flyme