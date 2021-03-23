You’re probably like many of Samsung users right now—searching for ways on how to fix that crashing bug. A lot of Android users are reportedly experiencing apps crashing suddenly on their Samsung devices. There is no official report or acknowledgement by the Android team but a reddit thread is full of complaints from Samsung phone owners. Apps are crashing on their devices randomly several times. It’s not a good experience because that means they can’t use the phone properly with those random crashes.

As per the subreddit, most of the affected units are the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21, Galaxy A70, Galaxy 50, and Galaxy J series. Some non-Samsung phone owners are also crashing include those from OnePlus, Motorola, and Pixel phones.

What apps are crashing? There is no specific type. Any app crashes randomly and repeatedly. As a fix, some users said they uninstalled the Android System Webview updates. It’s a special tool that lets app render a web page using Chrome without having to leave an app.

Redditor /u/WatfordHert suggested this fix. You may check it under Android Settings> Apps & Notifications> Android System Webview. The app updates must only be disabled. Choose ‘Uninstall updates’.

The system will simply uninstall the updates. You can’t fully uninstall the Android System Webview because it is important for the Android OS to work. Most apps will not function without this part. Removing the updates may be enough. It will revert to the default version of Android System Webview.

Some users have already shared this fix actually works. App crashes may still happen to some devices though. If you still experience it, try rebooting your smartphone.