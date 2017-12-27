CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden isn’t just lying around idly in Russia where he has sought asylum. In fact, he has now released a beta version that he and his developers have been working on, specifically for people who are in the business of investigative journalism, human rights defense work, and any job where they are at risk with a forced disappearance. Haven app’s basic function is to turn any Android smartphone into a surveillance camera, utilizing the sensors that it already has.

In fact, you don’t need to add anything extra to the smartphone that you want to use, as long as you have a microphone, camera, accelerometer, and light sensor. And of course, you need to install the app, which is still currently in beta and open-sourced so don’t expect a perfectly working program. The app monitors the sensors for significant changes and then records to an event log which is not saved to the cloud but only to your device. It can only save images and sounds when it’s triggered by motion or volume and you can hide it if you want to just listen for noises or position it just like you would any surveillance cameras.

As for what sensors it will activate, the accelerometer detects the phone’s motion and vibration while the camera will detect motion in the phone’s visible surroundings. Obviously, the microphone will detect noises, while the ambient light sensor can see the change in light. It can also detect if someone will unplug the device from its power source or if it runs out of battery.

You can download the Haven: Keep Watch app from the Google Play Store, but again, just a reminder that it’s still in its beta testing phase.

SOURCE: Haven

VIA: SlashGear