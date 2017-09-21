Google’s Snapseed still remains to be one of the most popular photo editing apps available, but it doesn’t mean that users are already satisfied with it. As long as we keep seeing new apps with new features crop up, we will expect continuous updates even from our favorites. The latest one for version 2.18 of the Android app brings an overhaul of its user interface, bringing users easy access to Looks, and even giving 11 new presets to choose from.

Apps need to have a makeover every once in a while, and as long as it doesn’t mess with the main dynamic, users usually welcome a fresh interface with open arms, or rather, fingers. This new version has a light theme, which is something that users have been asking for. It also brings “more efficient access to your favorite features” therefore making editing your photos a bit faster.

Looks, which lets you save your combination of edits, is now accessible from the main menu so you can easily apply it to the photo or photos that you are editing. There are also 11 new presets in case you’re too busy to do your edits manually (even though manual edits is one of the reasons why Snapseed is popular). These were “handcrafted by the Snapseed” team and includes things like Fine Art, Push, Structure, Silhouette so you can have more styles to choose from.

The update has started rolling out to users. Update your Snapseed from its Google Play page.

SOURCE: Snapseed