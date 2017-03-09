When you’re using Snapseed to edit and enhance some of your mobile photos, you sometimes come to a look that you would want to apply to other photos later on and maybe even share with your friends as well. The latest update to the popular photo editing app brings such a feature that would enable you to save and share specific edit combinations. You will also now be able to selectively apply the structure feature, get an enahanced Perspective tool, and Insights to make you a better mobile photographer and Snapseed user.

When you combine filters and tools and come up with a look that you’d like to be able to use later, you can now save these edits and create a library of your favorite combinations. Then when you have another photo or a bunch of photos that you think will benefit from a particular edit, you can apply them with just one tap. You can even share this “look” on social media, messaging apps, email, or on your website through a QR code that Snapseed will generate.

The Structure tool from the Details tool of the app now lets you apply it to certain parts of the photo only through a Control Point. You can also now automatically correct the perspective of your photo with the Perspective tool. Just tap on the Auto button and it will do its job to fine tune the image, perspective wise.

Lastly, you have the new Insights section where you can access tutorials, looks, videos, as well as other inspiration articles that may make you aspire to be better mobile photographers. The update, version 2.6 , starts rolling out to users today.

SOURCE: Snapseed