Snapseed is a hugely popular photo editing app for those who prefer to alter their mobile photos rather than just apply filters before posting them on their social networks. And with every update that the Google-owned app brings, it becomes even more useful for users. The latest one brings three major tools that you can use to play around with your photos, as well as bringing two existing tools to more “looks” (Snapseed’s version of filters).

Inspired by analog film techniques and digital image processing of yesteryears, Snapseed brings Double Exposure. Yo will be able to blend two pictures together to create a dramatic or surreal or weird effect. There are six blending modes that you can choose from and you can experiment with these modes and the images if this is your kind of thing.

Another new feature is the Face Option which lets you change the direction your subject is looking at just by dragging their face just like you would a 3D model. The Expand feature meanwhile allows you to increase the canvass of your photo and you can even fill the empty space by using elements in your photo if you use the “Auto mode”.

Lastly, the Brush tool and Stacks Brushing that have been previously available can now be used with more local looks and QR looks. So it means when you choose your looks or your filter, you can enhance them even more with these two tools. You can update your Snapseed app through its Google Play page to be able to enjoy all of these new goodies.

SOURCE: Google