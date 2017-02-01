A lot of mobile photographers swear by Snapseed, the photo editing app from Google, and so every update is eagerly awaited by users. For the first update for this year, the app brings you a popular feature from the desktop version called Curves and the ability to ask the app to try harder when it comes to facial recognition, which is both scary and useful. There are also other minor features and improvements, all of which are welcome especially if you take and edit a lot of photos on your smartphone.

Curves is a popular tool from the desktop version and it is now finally on mobile as well. You are able to get “precise control” over the brightness and colors of your photos in order to give it shape. If you’ve been using it previously, then you will be able to easily get the learning curve (get it?) on your mobile device. But if you’re still unfamiliar with it, there are presets available to help you give even more style to your photos.

Face detection is something that can be scary (privacy issues of course) and useful (I’m too lazy to tag people). And while we’re sometimes amazed how Google does it, sometimes it also fails. They have now improved this feature and you can ask the app to try harder if at first it doesn’t work. If it still doesn’t work, there may be something wrong with your friend’s face. We kid (maybe not).

Other minor updates include the choice as to where to wrap the lines in the text tool, as well as improvement in the grain quality of black and white photos. We look forward to more updates from Snapseed over the next few months. But for now, download the latest update from its Google Play page

SOURCE: Google