Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 is the silicon maker’s next flagship SoC built on 5nm process. The chipset is slated to launch in December this year, and just ahead of the release, the processor’s AnTuTu scores have leaked. Early benchmarks are by far the best the industry has seen – setting a stage for the premium chipset’s grand welcome next month. Reportedly, 5nm chips are 25-percent smaller and 20-percent more power-conscious than the 7nm SoCs; now the leaked AnTuTu score suggests it’s nearly 25-percent faster too.

Snapdragon 875 (Lahaina) Benchmark Score 8,47,868 Versus

Snapdragon 865+ Benchmark Score 6,29,245. pic.twitter.com/Wbr4Rj8cis — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) October 30, 2020

Leaker Abhishek Yadav has tweeted Snapdragon 875 – codenamed Lahaina – scores of 847,868 from the benchmarking website. These numbers are allegedly 25-percent faster than best scores clocked by the Snapdragon 865+ powered iQOO 5 Pro.

For a comparison, scores of the Snapdragon 875 are way ahead of the iPhone 12’s A14 Bionic chipset, Samsung Exynos and Huawei Kirin processors. While the Apple’s new chipset has scored roughly 565,000 in the recent benchmarks; the Exynos 1080 and Kirin 9000 have scored slightly above 693000 and 696,000.

Samsung Exynos1080 will be released in Shanghai, China on November 12.

This is the first time Samsung has held a conference for the processor, which means that Samsung has begun to pay attention. pic.twitter.com/DuxRJiw6jQ — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 31, 2020

The A14 Bionic chipset and the Kirin 9000 have both made a debut in flagship devices already. According to renowned Samsung leaker Ice Universe, the Koreans are expected to launch the Exynos 1080 SoC – company’s first chipset based on the 5nm process – on November 12 in Shanghai, China. It’s for the first time Samsung would be holding a conference to release a processor.

The new Qualcomm flagship is reportedly made using the 5nm process, which in addition to being faster will also be more energy-efficient than its predecessors. It will feature Cortex-X1 core and Cortex-A78 core CPUs and come with a 5G modem built-in. Another chipset that is slated to roll out with Cortex-X1 core is Samsung’s Exynos 2100, which should be a close competitor to the Snapdragon 875.