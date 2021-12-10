The rest of the world has yet to try a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered device. We know a few premium flagship smartphones are going to use the new processor. The Xiaomi 12 is already confirmed. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will also most likely use the same chipset in some regions. We know the SoC will be really powerful. A few weeks ago, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 device scored a million on AnTuTu. We have no doubt the new Snapdragon processor will perform well. It will be more powerful compared to its predecessor. However, it may be still lagging behind the latest iPhone as per some benchmarks.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is said to have 30% better GPU and 20% faster CPU compared to the Snapdragon 888. That is an ideal setup but it seems to be not the case, at least, not significantly.

An unknown smartphone running Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has been benchmarked recently. It features a 144Hz display with 1080p resolution, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. Specifically, the chipset comes with four Cortex-A510 1.8GHz cores, three 2.5GHz Cortex-A710 cores, and a 3GHz Cortex-X2 prime core plus 6MB of L3 cache.

Looking at the benchmarks, the numbers are not impressive compared to flagships that use Snapdragon 888. It seems like a disappointment but these are simply early benchmarks. There are a lot of factors and improvements can still be made.

Geekbench shows an improvement by 15% over the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Qualcomm needs to make some adjustments and believe it can deliver changes. It has been working with Nuvia technology since it acquired the startup. The new Snapdragon chipset is actually based on Nuvia.

Basemark Web showed better performance compared to older Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered smartphones. However, it still is behind the iPhone 13 by Apple. GFXBench shows a higher score with the Adreno GPU–better than Apple or other Qualcomm phones.