When you’re taking Snaps, sometimes you might be too lazy or in a hurry to add filters to your photos or videos, even though you know it will make them more interesting. Well, Snapchat is trying to solve that problem in their latest update by bringing you contextually relevant filters like borders and stickers. The photo sharing app has to find ways to retain its user base and even get new ones onboard, with other apps (like Facebook) hot on its heels and trying to emulate most of their features.

Basically what happens is that when you take a snap, their algorithm will try to read your image or video and then come up with suggested filters and stickers based on what is there in the snap. It will automatically appear in your usual carousel of filters so you don’t have to search for the appropriate one to use. For now it will recognize items at concerts, beaches, pets, sports, and food, which are basically what people snap anyway.

There are times when there may be more than one suggested filter so you still need to do a bit of decision-making. But at least they’ve narrowed it down for you so you don’t have to think much about prettifying your snap. They will go well with your other “smart filters” which give location, temperature, and speed stickers. The new contextual filters can also be used by brands later on, and Snapchat will welcome any kind of monetization of course if it doesn’t interfere with users’ enjoyment of the app.

The new auto filters have been rolling out to users since last week. But something to excite people more is that Snapchat is undergoing a massive redesign which CEO Evan Spiegel hinted at earlier this month.

VIA: Mashable