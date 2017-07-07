Snapchat continues to bring more new, fun features that you can bet will probably be copied by other multi-media apps later on, as they always do. But for now, you can enjoy them exclusively on this app. The update brings you the ability to add links to your Snaps, to add interesting backgrounds to your photos, and even to use voice filters to your video Snaps. These new features are rolling out globally to both platforms where Snapchat is available.

If you want to lead them to a website or to a meme that perfectly encapsulates your photo or video, you can now attach a link to your Snaps. Adding links was previously only allowed for ad campaigns and Discover content, but now, all users will be able to do so, but only if it abides by the terms of service, community guidelines, and privacy policy. Just tap the paperclip button in the toolkit to add your link. Friends will have to swipe up to open the link in an internal browser.

You can now also add a background to your photo. Tap the scissors in the toolkit and then the backdrop icon. Trace around the object then choose which background (the designs change daily) you want to use, and voila, you will be able to have a more interesting one in your photo. And if you want your video Snap to be more fun, you can now apply a voice filter, which was previously only available for visual augmented reality lenses. Now just tap the speaker icon and choose from several voice characters.

You can update your Snapchat Android app from its Google Play page to enjoy these new features. And then wait to see which of its competitors will be the first to copy it.

VIA: Tech Crunch