While other apps and services continue to try and find the next Snapchat or even a Snapchat killer, the original one continues to try to add more features to keep their customer base happy. The newest update to the app gives you the ability to search through millions of Snapchat Stories within the app, giving you access to more content that will inform, amuse or maybe even inspire you. The feature will start rolling out in “select cities” initially but will hopefully be global soon.

Using it is pretty basic. You’ll see a search bar at the top of the screen and you can type in whatever topic you’re looking for, and probably there’s a Snapchat Story related to that. Whether it’s a sports event or a concert or even just a new restaurant in your neighborhood, somebody will be Snapchatting it and adding to Stories and they are now easily searchable. This will particularly be helpful for those using the app for research for trends or their brands, and those who just want new content.

Given the fact that a lot of apps (cough, Facebook) have been trying to emulate the success of Snapchat Stories, we will probably see something similar in other apps later on, if this proves to be successful. There are no numbers yet to compare whether Snapchat usage has died down since Instagram, Facebook, and even WhatsApp have employed the same tactics/feature. But it looks like a lot of people are still loyally sticking to the photo/video sharing app.

To be able to enjoy this search feature, you need to update your Snapchat app to the latest version. If it’s not yet available, then you’re probably not in the “select city” where they are initially rolling this out.

VIA: SlashGear