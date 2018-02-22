Snapchat’s growth may be stagnant at best, but they’re now yet out of the fight. Just a few weeks after Instagram let you add animated stickers to your Stories, Snapchat is now letting its users also add GIFs from the Giphy service to make their snaps more fun and interesting. Later on, they are also adding a new feature called Tabs which lets you organize the Stories that you want to see and read through your active Stories, Group Chats, and Discover subscriptions.

When you’ve finished taking your photo or video, just tap on the sticker icon and then look for the appropriate GIF that would go well with your snap. You can make it bigger or smaller by pinching the sticker. You can also pin it in your video by long pressing it to the spot where you want it to remain and it will move, rotate, or scale to what it’s pinned to. You can also add other GIFs if you want to make your snap even crazier.

The Tabs feature is not yet available but it will be coming soon. It’s to help users organize the Stories that they want to see and for the important ones not to get drowned if you’re following a lot of people and/or brands. It will eventually roll out in the Friends and Discover pages and it will be available on iOS first and then eventually for the Android app as well.

As Facebook through Messenger and Instagram continue to add all the features that people loved about Snapchat, the “original” (or OG as the young ones would say) is now facing “anemic growth”. They’ve been adding new features every few weeks so let’s see what else is up their sleeves.

VIA: The Verge