While other brands continue to try and be the next Snapchat, the media-sharing app just continues to roll along, adding new features (that others might copy later on) and improving on their existing ones. The latest update to the app brings something that they say will make a “pretty big change” to how you send and create the Snaps. That’s because users now have a limitless option so you can view a snap for as long as you want (as long as you don’t close it).

Of course one of the things that made Snapchat really popular is the ephemeral nature of its content. But for those who would want to enjoy the Snap for as long as they want, you now have an option to choose the inifitny or no limit option when setting the timer for your photo or video. However, there’s a catch. Once they close the snap, it will still be gone forever. So yeah, it really is still pretty much ephemeral.

But there are also other small changes to the app with this update. The creative tools layout has been re-organized. You also now have a Magic Eraser under the Scissor tool which should make it easier for you to do over some of the elements on your snap that you want to change/remove. You also now get a Loop tool so that your video snap can either just play once or loop forever until your friend goes away.

You can update your Snapchat app to enjoy these new features. Only time will tell if the app will continue to have staying power or if the other apps can catch up to it in terms of popularity and user numbers.

SOURCE: Snapchat