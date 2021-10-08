What’s one way to ensure that the creators on your platform are posting original content and not just repurposing the ones they created for other apps? Financial incentives are a good way to go and that is what Snapchat is doing. They announced a new way to reward their community for making creative content and also to further democratize content creation. Spotlight Challenges will give creators the chance to win cash prizes, with rewards ranging from $1,000 to $25,000, although the minimum prize they can win is $250.

Spotlight Challenges is Snapchat’s way of getting more content on the platform to be able to properly compete with TikTok. Creators are challenged to create “top-performing Spotlight Snaps” using app tools like Lenses, Sounds, or #Topics. They will be posted on the Trending Page on the app and creators can choose which specific challenge they would like to accept. Tapping on the Challenge Detail will show more information like deadline submissions, prizes available, etc.

When you’re ready to create a video for the challenge, just tap the camera icon to open the Snapchat camera and start shooting. They will be choosing the top 50 “eligible, relevant, and highest viewed submissions” and they will be judged according to the following criteria:

– Creativity & Originality

– Innovative use of Snap Creative Tools

– Unique POV

– Entertainment Value

Snapchat will be offering prizes ranging from $1,000 to $25,000 depending on the challenge. They may even offer a larger sum for specific ones that they really want to push and may be a bit more difficult. Each challenge will have around 3-5 winners so the minimum one can win is around $250. There may also be times when they’ll choose fewer or more winners. Creators that try to join as many challenges and as creatively as they can will have more chances of getting chosen as “finalists” for each challenge.

Spotlight Challenges will be rolling out next month to users in the U.S only for now but they’ll be expanding to other locations in the next few months. You have to be 16 and above to be able to join and qualify.