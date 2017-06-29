Personalizing geofilters is something that Snapchat users love doing, especially those that want to stamp their own personal style on it (which is probably most of the users of this app). But now there will probably be even more submitting their own (if they’re willing to pay) as Snapchat has made it easier to create and personalize these geofilters. You will now be able to do it on the app directly, and with the same tools available previously.

To start creating your own geofilters, go to your Settings and then click on the “On-Demand Geofilters” button. You will then be directed to the new mobile creative studio, which has all the Creative Tools that were available to the creators who did it in a separate site previously. You will then be asked to pick a theme and then add your bitmojis or text or stickers, which is one of the reasons why Snapchat is still very popular.

After you’ve completed designing your geofilter, you will then have to choose where and when you want it to appear, if it’s for an event or for a specific block. You also need to choose how long you want the filter to last, which starts for an hour and can last up to 90 days. You then submit it to Snapchat for approval and you’ll hear from them as soon as they confirm your geofilter will be applied.

But of course this isn’t a free service (otherwise we’d have an influx of geofilters all around the place). Pricing starts at $5.99 and will depend of course on how long you will be putting it up. If you’re willing to spend that kind of money for a special event or occasion, enjoy designing your own geofilters.

SOURCE: Snapchat