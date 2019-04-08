Snapchat will probably do almost anything to keep their current users happy and maybe even get back some of their old ones (or new ones?) back in their glory days. Their latest move now is to bring a seemingly popular aspect to social platforms: gaming. That’s right, after months of rumors, we now have confirmation that you’ll be able to play games within the app and unsurprisingly, it’s called Snap Games. No need to install anything separate as the games are built in within the network.

With Facebook Messenger somehow going big on games within the app, it was only a matter of time before other social networks would do the same. Snap Games lets you play with your friends within Snapchat without having to install anything else. You can access it through the chat bar. And if you like talking to your friends while playing, you can still do voice chat even in the middle of the game.

They are launching with 6 games initially, one of which is an in-house game that they developed called Bitmoji Party. It lets you as your Bitmoji character play several quick, mini-games and interact with your other Bitmoji friends as well. The other five games at launch are created by third-party developers and they’re all now available so you can play and chat with your friends if you have nothing better to do or if you just want to relax.

Tiny Royale from Zynga is a mini version of their still popular Battle Royale game while Snake Squad from Game Closure is also a similarly-themed your-squad-against-enemy-squad kind of game. ZeptoLab brings C.A.T.S Drift Race for those who prefer racing cars rather than fighting battles. For zombie-themed fans out there, of course you get one with Zombie Rescue Squad from PikPok. And you can’t have games without a village building game with Alphabear Hustle from SpryFox.

Snap Games is now available worldwide on the Snapchat app. You will be able to see it from your chat bar and see which of your friends are also playing the game and maybe play it with them.

SOURCE: Snapchat