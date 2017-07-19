If you’re one of those power Snapchat users who wants to take as many Snaps as you can in one go, then we have good news for you. The messaging and media sharing app now lets you take as many as 6 Snaps back to back (to back, etc). However, if you’re using the Android app, unfortunately this doesn’t apply to you just yet. Hopefully though they will remedy this oversight as we know there are tons of Snapchatters out there who are on the platform.

Just in case an update comes out really soon that will include Android in this new feature, you basically can take one Snap after another once you update your app. Well, for now, there’s a 6 Snap limit, but who knows if they will add more to that later on. All you have to do is to keep holding your finger on the capture button. This is also a sign that the app is moving away from its “secretive” beginnings and is now embracing how people are using the service.

The update also includes another way to edit your Snapped photos. You can now change the color of any object on your photo. Just click on the new Paint Brush inside the Scissors icon and you can change the color of your hair, shirt, other elements in your image. However, for Android, it looks like the app is being force closed when you try out this new feature.

Hopefully, these issues with the new features for the Snapchat Android app will be resolved soon so we can all enjoy new stuff to play around with in the app.

VIA: SlashGear