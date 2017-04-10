Another chapter in a movie franchise, another movie tie-in game for you to play with. Since Smurfs: The Lost Village is now showing in theaters, you can also now play a new game on your Android device, the Smurfs Bubble Story. Don’t worry, you don’t need to have watched all the Smurfs movies before (or even the current one). All you need to do is know how to match colors and/or characters, pop bubbles, and complete the “missions” you have to accomplish to win the game.

The game features some of the famous Smurf characters like Smurfette, Hefty, Brainy, Clumsy, as they go on quests and missions, most of which of course involves just popping bubbles. Along the way, you will be encountering wild animals, go through a mysterious forest, and try to escape Gargamel and his minions. You will also need to build your ultimate Smurfs collection so you can use their special abilities to blitz through the missions.

While the Smurfs movies may not have been to your test, you have to admit that they are visually interesting and the game is no different. The graphics are based on the movie and the challenges (aside from popping bubbles) are also connected to the latest one in theaters. And you can connect it to your social media accounts if you feel like bragging about your bubble popping record.

You can download Smurfs Bubble Story from the Google Play Store for free. It has in-app purchases available as well.

VIA: Gamasutra