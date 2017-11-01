If you need any proof that the beta program for the Android 8.0 Oreo update is coming soon to your Galaxy S8 devices, this latest piece of news all but confirms that. The Samsung Smart Switch app has received a new update and the only significant thing about it is that it says it has support for Android O OS in its changelog. Okay, there’s also improved UI there, but that probably isn’t something to really be excited about.

But having the Android Oreo support for this app means that the beta program for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ isn’t far behind. If you’re not familiar yet with what Smart Switch does, it’s an app that makes it easy for you to transfer your files and data from one Samsung phone to another. Instead of having to start from scratch, you just use the app and its simple to follow instructions so everything should work. The improved UI is for when the sending device has insufficient backup space according to the changelog.

Samsung Pay was the first app from the OEM that received Oreo support but that was over a month ago already. Smart Switch’s update does confirm it’s coming, but as to when that will be is still anyone’s guess. There are some rumors that the beta program might actually start rolling this week so hopefully, this update is an indication it will push through.

The beta program will roll out first in North America, South Korea, and the United Kingdom. It will then come to China, Spain, Germany, Poland, France, and India for Phase II. If you have the Smart Switch app, you can already update it to the latest version, although it may not be of use to you now since none of the Samsung devices are on Oreo yet.

VIA: SAM Mobile